Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant: From childhood friends to life partners

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to have a fabulous three-day pre-wedding bash in Gujarat. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had declared that the families of the couple will have a three-day party, on March 1, 2, and 3, in Jamnagar, with the biggest Bollywood stars in attendance.

The ceremony is occurring a year after Anant and Radhika got engaged. The couple got engaged last year before they arranged an engagement party for their families and friends.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant: Love Story

Very few details regarding their romantic tale have been shared by the family. Many media reports confirm the fact that Anant and Radhika have been friends since their childhood. It was in 2018 that people came to be familiar with their relationship. It was a photograph of the couple where they were lost in one another's eyes which went viral throwing their relationship in the spotlight.

Although the couple had not revealed insight into their relationship at that point, Radhika would frequently go to the Ambani family's close occasions. She was available at Isha Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal, which occurred in 2018, and Akash Ambani's wedding with Shloka Mehta, which occurred in 2019.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant: Engagement

The Roka function of Radhika and Anant was performed at the Shrinathji Sanctuary at Nathdwara in Rajasthan in December 2022. Anant and Radhika's Gol Dhana function occurred on January 19, 2023.

The engagement function occurred at the Ambani home, Antilia, and numerous Bollywood stars went to the ceremony to bless the couple. These incorporate Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Rajkumar Hirani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

About the couple: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant is the child of Nita and Mukesh Ambani. He finished his studies at USA's Brown University and has since served at Reliance Industries in different roles including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL.

Radhika on the other hand, is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, and has studied at New York University and serves as Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. She is likewise a trained Indian classical dancer and showcased her first on-stage dance performance, also called 'Arangetram' in June last year.