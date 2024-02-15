Anti-Valentine's Week 2024: Slap Day to Breakup Day, 7 Anti-Love Days

The most romantic part of February is over as Valentine's week concluded last night with Valentine's Day. Valentine's Week is associated with a way of expressing love, affection and care, while anti-Valentine Week is for those who have zero interest in Valentine's Week.

From today onward, anti-Valentines Week has started which is the opposite of the “love week.” It will begin with Slap and conclude with Break up Day.

Each day of Anti-Valentine's day holds special significance for those who still have some grudges left for their past relationships.

If you're one of those who didn't enjoy Valentine's week, you can celebrate this week. Anti-Valentine's Day works to “detox” your system for all that extra love you received last week. Let's understand each day of Anti-Valentine's Day in detail.

Anti-valentine's Day 2024 full list

Here's the complete list of anti-valentines Day 2024 with significance:

Slap Day (February 15)

Anti-Valentine's Day begins with Slap Day which falls on February 15 every year. This day is for those who want to express their remorse and grudges against their former partners for their mental distress. It serves as a day which will take you forward and leave all your frustrations behind.

Kick Day (February 16)

Every year Kick Day falls on February 16. This is the second day of Anti-Valentine's Day, the purpose of this day is quite similar to that of Slap Day and allows people to express their frustration against their former partner. This day means kicking away all your bad memories from your life.

Perfume Day (February 17)

This is the third day of Anti-Valentine's Day which falls on February 17 and it is known as Perfume Day. Perfume Day is a day that focuses on oneself as all the negativity has been removed now with the help of Kick Day and Slap Day. It will allow you to find your self-worth and give yourself a perfume that will bring pleasure and happiness to your life.

Flirt Day (February 18)

This is another special day of anti-valentines week which falls on February 18. This day means newer and better choices in life while forgetting all your past experiences. It is a moment to express your feelings to someone else and open a gateway to witness new experiences in your life.

Confession Day (February 19)

The fifth day of Anti-Valentine's Day is Confession Day which allows you to confess your feelings to someone, be it romantic or otherwise. This is the best way to get yourself out of the trap or guilt.

Missing Day (February 20)

Missing Day is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. This is the occasion when you express to someone special that you are missing him/her. This will help you to express your feeling of longing towards the special other just as the name suggests.

Breakup Day (February 21)

The last day of Anti-Valentine's Day is Breakup Day which falls on February 21. This is the time when you get rid of a toxic relationship. Couples who are not happy in their relationship utilise it as an opportunity to rip off their demeaning bounds and choose freedom over that relationship.