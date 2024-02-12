International Epilepsy Day 2024: Check date, theme, symptoms and prevention

Every year the world marks February 12 as International Epilepsy Day to spread awareness about the disease. The International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE) and the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) lead the awareness initiative every year.

There are many misconceptions about epilepsy, and International Epilepsy Day aims to debunk those misconceptions and advocate the rights of people living with epilepsy.

What is Epilepsy?

According to WHO, epilepsy is a chronic noncommunicable disease of the brain affecting close to 50 million people across the world. There are recurrent seizures, which are brief episodes of involuntary movement in part or entire body of an Epilepsy patient. Epilepsy is sometimes accompanied by loss of consciousness and control of bladder function.

The WHO website also informs when there is an excessive electrical discharge in a group of brain cells, it results in seizure episodes. Seizures can be from the briefest lapses of attention or muscle jerks to severe and prolonged convulsions. The frequency of seizures also varies from less than one a year to several in a single day.

Close to 80 per cent of people who are patients of epilepsy live in low and middle-income countries. It is estimated that 70 per cent of people living with epilepsy could live a seizure-free life after proper treatment.

The WHO also highlights that the premature death risk is three times higher among people living with epilepsy than the general population. Three-fourths of the people who live in low-income countries do not get the required treatment. Apart from this, many people in different parts of the world suffer from stigma and discrimination.

Causes and symptoms

Epilepsy is a non-communicable disease. Different factors lead to or cause epilepsy. These categories include structural, genetic, infectious, metabolic, immune, and unknown.

There are different factors leading to this non-communicable disease. The common reason causing brain damage from prenatal or perinatal reasons like congenital abnormalities or genetic conditions associated with brain malformations. There are other things as well which cause head injury, a stroke, certain genetic syndromes and a brain tumour.

The epilepsy symptoms have the characteristics of seizures depending on the region in the brain where it first began. There are temporary symptoms such as awareness loss or consciousness and movement disturbances, sensation, mood, and other cognitive functions.

What is the prevention of Epilepsy?

As per WHO, 25 per cent of epilepsy cases are preventable with certain criteria such as preventing head injury, taking adequate perinatal care and avoiding drug use or other methods that create hallucinations.

What is the theme of Epilepsy Day 2024?

The theme for Epilepsy Day 2024 is 'Milestones on My Epilepsy Journey'. The theme aims to attract attention to personal achievements amid the challenges brought on by the condition.