Happy Kiss Day 2024: History, wishes, quotes to share with your partner

The seventh day of Valentine's Week is known as Kiss Day . It falls just after Hug Day and a day prior to Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day which falls on February 14, the celebrations start a week before with Rose Day on February 7, Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11 and Hug Day on February 12.

Meanwhile, February 13 is Kiss Day. On this day of love, couples or individuals kiss to communicate their romantic affections for one another. Assuming you are celebrating Kiss Day with the ones you love, you can make it additionally special by sending them loveable messages.

Kiss day: History

The beginning of Kiss Day isn't known, but its popularity can be traced back to the late 20th century when it turned into a significant attraction for Valentine's Day celebrations.





It is crucial for fostering a sense of connection and belonging and bringing people closer together. The true essence of Kiss Day is the moments of love and intimacy, whether it's a gentle peck or a passionate embrace.

Happy Kiss Day 2024: Wishes and messages to share

• No one in this world can love you the way I do. Happy Kiss Day Lover!

• Your kiss feels like the moon is kissing the sun. It is unbelievable, magical and ethereal. I love you. Happy Kiss Day.

• May our kisses always be as sweet as the love we share. Happy Kiss Day, my love!

• You are the best husband in this world and nothing can ever change my love for you. Happy Kiss Day!

• I always blush whenever I think of our first kiss. It will always be special to me more than anything. Happy Kiss Day.

• Whenever I fall short of words while expressing my love for you, I kiss you so that you can feel it with your heart! Happy Kiss Day!

• Let’s seal our love with a thousand kisses today and forever. Happy kiss day, sweetheart!

• I cannot go a day without kissing you. Baby, you are my sunshine and the happiness of my life. Happy Kiss Day.

• A kiss is the best part of being in a relationship. It makes you feel complete and full of love. Happy Kiss Day!

• Whenever I feel low, your kiss makes me happy. So, don’t ever stop kissing me. Happy Kiss Day 2024.

• Since our first kiss of love till date, you have been no less than a miracle to me. Happy Kiss Day 2024.

• You are the most important person in my life and I would never want to lose you. Happy Kiss Day 2024.

Kiss Day 2024: Quotes

• “There are a thousand ways to kneel and kiss the ground; there are a thousand ways to go home again.”- Rumi

• “The happiness of life is made up of minute fractions - the little, soon forgotten charities of a kiss or a smile, a kind look or heartfelt compliment.”- Samuel Taylor Coleridge

• “Happiness is like a kiss. You must share it to enjoy it.”- Bernard Meltzer

• “The sound of a kiss is not so loud as that of a cannon, but its echo lasts a great deal longer.”- Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.

• “A kiss is a rosy dot over the 'i' of loving.”- Cyrano de Bergerac

• “A kiss makes the heart young again and wipes out the years.”-Rupert Brooke

• “A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.”- Ingrid Bergman

• “Now a soft kiss - Aye, by that kiss, I vow an endless bliss.”-John Keats

• “Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby.”-Langston Hughes

• “A kiss that is never tasted is forever and ever wasted.”-Billie Holiday.