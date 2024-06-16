Every year, the world celebrates the special occasion of Father's Day on June 16 which plays a significant role in bringing families together and honouring the incredible man who works as the backbone of the family. The special day is dedicated to all the fathers, grandfathers, and step-dads and recognises their love, support and guidance.
Father's Day serves as an occasion to appreciate every father who has been our mentor, protector, and role model.
The idea of Father's Day was first conceived by Sonora Smart Dodd, a loving daughter from Spokane, Washington. It was also inspired by Mother's Day which had been established as a national holiday. Dodd also wanted a day to honour her father, William Jackson Smart, who was a Civil War veteran and single-handedly raised her and her siblings after the demise of their mother.
If you also want to celebrate this special day with your father, here are the 50 best quotes, messages, and wishes to share with your father.
Happy Father’s Day 2024: 25 best wishes and messages to share
- Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for being the best dad anyone could ask for.
- To the world’s greatest dad, Happy Father’s Day! Your love and support mean everything to me.
- Happy Father’s Day to my hero and role model. Thank you for everything you’ve done for our family.
- You’ve always been there for me. Thank you, Dad. Happy Father’s Day!
- I’m so lucky to have you as my dad. Happy Father’s Day!
- Thank you for your guidance and strength. Happy Father’s Day!
- Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me how to be strong and kind.
- You’re not just my father, you’re my friend. Happy Father’s Day!
- I admire everything you do. Happy Father’s Day!
- To the best dad in the world, Happy Father’s Day!
- Your wisdom has shaped me into who I am today. Happy Father’s Day!
- Happy Father’s Day to the man who always knows how to make me smile.
- Your love and dedication inspire me every day. Happy Father’s Day!
- I’m proud to be your child. Happy Father’s Day!
- Thank you for always being there, Dad. Happy Father’s Day!
- You make the world a better place. Happy Father’s Day!
- Cheers to the best dad ever! Happy Father’s Day!
- Your love and care mean the world to me. Happy Father’s Day!
- Happy Father’s Day! I’m grateful for your love and support.
- You’re my favorite superhero. Happy Father’s Day!
- Thank you for being my rock. Happy Father’s Day!
- Wishing you a day filled with love and happiness. Happy Father’s Day!
- Happy Father’s Day to my biggest supporter and best friend.
- Your love is a treasure I hold dear. Happy Father’s Day!
- You’ve made every day brighter. Happy Father’s Day!
Happy Father’s Day 2024: 25 Best quotes to share
- "A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow." — Unknown
- "Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad." — Anne Geddes
- "A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day." — Susan Gale
- "Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song." — Pam Brown
- "A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you." — Dimitri the Stoneheart
- "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me." — Jim Valvano
- "To the world, you are a dad. To our family, you are the world." — Unknown
- "A father carries pictures where his money used to be." — Steve Martin
- "The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched." — Justin Ricklefs
- "Dad: A son’s first hero, a daughter’s first love." — Unknown
- "The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature." — Antoine François Prévost
- "A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely." — Emile Gaboriau
- "It is not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and sons." — Johann Friedrich von Schiller
- "A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." — Billy Graham
- "A father is a man who expects his children to be as good as he meant to be." — Carol Coats
- "Fatherhood is the best thing that could happen to me, and I’m just glad I can share my voice." — Dwyane Wade
- "A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way." — Unknown
- "Fathers are men who dared to place the world’s hopes and dreams in their children." — Unknown
- "The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking." — Dan Pearce
- "No man stands taller than when he stoops to help a child." — Abraham Lincoln
- "Every son quotes his father, in words and in deeds." — Terri Guillemets
- "It’s only when you grow up and step back from him—or leave him for your own home—it’s only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it." — Margaret Truman
- "A father’s love is eternal and without end." — George Strait
- "Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow." — Reed Markham
- "The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams, and aspirations he sets not only for himself but for his family." — Reed Markham