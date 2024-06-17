Eid-ul-Adha, which is also known as Bakrid, is celebrated every year by Muslims across the world. On this special day, friends meet and enjoy meals like mutton biryani and kheer. This holy festival is celebrated every year on the 10th of Dhu-al-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar. This day celebrates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah, who was about to sacrifice his son Ismail but Allah sent a ram to be sacrificed instead and saved him.



This year, the festival will be celebrated on June 16 and 17, 2024. India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong and the Sultanate of Brunei will mark Eid ul-Adha on June 17.

