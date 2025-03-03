Monday, March 03, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Goa tourism drop: What's driving tourists away from India's beach paradise?

Compared to 8.5 million foreign visitors in 2019, only 1.5 million came to Goa in 2023, according to CEIC

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Goa is known as India's “beach paradise” because of its many tourist attractions and magnificent beaches. Overcrowding brought on by the surge of visitors, particularly at the busiest times of the year, has made it challenging to enjoy the state’s scenic attractions. 
 
However, as industry experts and travelers point to notable improvements in foreign visitors, as well as the domestic travelers, the state has not returned to pre-pandemic level numbers. 
 
People are speculating that Goa is losing its glory and charm as a result of the availability of more developed and reasonably affordable towns in Southeast Asia. In 2023, there were only 1.5 million foreign visitors to Goa, down from 8.5 million in 2019, according to CEIC.

Reasons behind tourism decline in Goa in recent years

The tourism industry, which is the backbone of the state's economy and is highly dependent on foreign tourists, is facing significant difficulties as a result of the downturn. 
 
This change is affecting companies that rely on foreign investment due to a number of factors, including transportation, security, service and infrastructure costs, and geopolitical tensions.
 
1. Ongoing wars- The flow of tourists from these areas has been greatly hampered by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as the instability in Gaza. Similarly, Goa used to draw a lot of Israeli tourists, but charter flights from Israel have also been canceled because of the unfavourable political situation in the Middle East. 
 
Travelers from impacted nations are reluctant to visit due to these geopolitical concerns, which have been made worse by India's e-visa delays for UK citizens, which have interrupted the flow of European visitors. Despite these obstacles, Goa is optimistic that it may draw travelers from other developing nations, such Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, who have begun to make a modest contribution to the region's tourist population.
 
2. Taxi mafias- The dominance of "taxi mafias" has been impeding Goa's tourism industry. These influential organisations, which dominate most taxi services in the state, are notorious for exploiting both locals and visitors. Goan taxi companies are well-known for their inflated fares, lack of metered services, and disregard for the law. This sometimes results in unpleasant encounters for visitors, particularly foreigners, who frequently feel overpriced and taken advantage of.
 
Some visitors have reported facing intimidation when confronted with exorbitant charges, with some taxi drivers outright refusing service unless travelers agree to excessively high fares. The problem is made worse by the absence of online taxi services like Ola and Uber, which are prevalent in other popular tourist locations in India. Tourists are forced to depend on local taxis, where fare transparency is frequently a major problem, given the absence of app-based ride-hailing choices.
 
3. Cost of living: Goa's cost of living has surged in recent years, making it increasingly expensive for budget travelers. Rising prices for accommodation, food, and transportation have made the destination less accessible to those seeking an affordable getaway, leading many to reconsider their travel plans.
 
4. Increasing crowds: The surge in tourist arrivals, especially during peak season, has led to severe overcrowding, diminishing the charm of Goa’s beaches and attractions. Once serene and picturesque, these beaches are now packed with visitors, making it difficult to find a peaceful retreat. This growing congestion may be a factor in the decline of foreign tourists, with only 1.5 million visiting Goa in 2023— a stark drop from 8.5 million in 2019, according to CEIC data.

5. Companies urge policy change: Local companies are requesting immediate government action to solve the persistent issues as a result of the decline in foreign tourism. Leaders in the industry are pushing for policies including lowering landing costs and visa fees at airports and streamlining the visa-on-arrival procedure.

 
They contend that by taking these actions, Goa will become more competitive with other travel destinations that provide greater infrastructure and lower prices, such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. In order to guarantee that Goa stays a popular destination for foreign tourists after geopolitical tensions ease, there is also a drive for infrastructure upgrades, such as better public transport, beach amenities, and the general tourist experience.
 

 

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

