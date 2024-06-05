How to manage children's sugar consumption? Here are the tips for parents

Many people have recently expressed concern about the sugar intake by their children. It is tough to monitor the intake of sugar among children, especially during the holiday or festive season.



‘Sugar’ refers to both naturally occurring sugar and free sugar. Naturally occurring sugar can be found in fruits, vegetables, in some grains and in lactose as well, that is, milk and dairy products. On the other end, free sugar is defined as all the monosaccharides and disaccharides added to foods and beverages by manufacturers, cooks or consumers plus sugar, which are naturally present in honey, syrups, and fruit juice concentrates.

What is the impact of overconsumption of sugar on health?

Dr Abhishek Chopra, consultant neonatologist and paediatrician at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in New Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh gave his interview to Hindustan Times, where he mentioned that overconsumption of free sugar especially in liquid form is connected with a range of health conditions. Its effects can be seen immediately or in the future, like cardiovascular disease and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. Malabsorption of sugar consumers in excess can result in chronic diarrhoea, flatulence, bloating and growth faltering. There is an increased risk of tooth decay due to free sugar and acidity.

What are the side effects of sugar on children?

Here are the side effects of sugar on children:

1. Dental issues

Excessive sugar consumption leads to tooth decay and cavities, especially when consumed in the form of sugary drinks and candies. There are bacteria in the mouth producing acids that erode tooth enamel, which leads to dental problems if not managed properly.

2. Increased risk of obesity

Overconsumption of sugar is also related to weight and obesity gain in children. Sugary foods and drinks are high in calories but less in nutritional value.

3. Type 2 diabetes risk

Consistently consuming large amounts of sugar can contribute to insulin resistance and increase the Type 2 diabetes risk, it is a condition that affects the body’s ability to regulate sugar.

4. Nutritional deficiencies

Food rich in sugar leads to nutritional deficiencies. If children are filled up on sugary snacks and drinks and must not consume enough fruits, vegetables, whole grains and protein-rich foods necessary for growth and development.

5. Behavioural issues

There are studies suggesting a link between high sugar intake and behavioural issues in children like hyperactivity and attention problems. There is research needed to understand the relationship fully.

6. Increased risk of chronic diseases

Excessive sugar consumption is associated with an increased risk of developing chronic diseases later in life like heart disease and metabolic disorders.

7. Poor dietary habits

Regularly consuming sugary foods and drinks establishes poor dietary habits early in life leading to a preference of sweet foods and potentially lifelong challenges to manage sugar intake.

How to manage sugar intake?

Here are the tips to manage sugar intake: