Leap year 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates 'Leap Day' today, details inside

Today, February 29, represents Leap Day . To mark the day, Google's Doodle highlights a frog labelled with the date "February 29" situated between "February 28" and "March 1." As the frog leaps, the "February 29" date vanishes. This scene happens within a pond environment with rocks and leaves, where "Google" is subtly consolidated behind the scenes.

Close by the animated doodle, a perky message shows up: "The Ribbiting news, it's Leap Day! Leap Day, February 29th, just happens about like clockwork, to keep our schedules in arrangement with the Earth and sun.

What is Leap year?



Leap years have existed for more than 2000 years. The practice was started to assist with adjusting the standard Gregorian calendar to the solar calendar and consider the fact that the Earth requires slightly more than 365 days to orbit the sun that is 365.2422 days, to be precise.

As per the Gregorian calendar that is the world's most broadly utilized civil calendar, each leap year comprises 366 days rather than 365. This additional day, known as Leap Day, adapts to the way that an astronomical year is somewhat under 365 days and 6 hours. The last Leap Day happened in 2020, and the next will show up in 2028.

What are Leaplings?

Individuals born on February 29, also called 'leaplings', just have an official birthday every four years. They might celebrate February 28th in non-leap years, pick another day near their real birthday, or sit tight for the next leap day.

Thus, this day has been the centre point of occasional bureaucratic difficulties and has frequently been the focus of a few jokes. Around 5 million individuals overall celebrate a Leap Day birthday, as per Associated Press. This number refers to 0.06 percent of the 8 billion people on the earth.

More about Google Doogle’s Leap year

In addition to the quirky Leap Day 2024 Doodle, Google expressed a few realities about the commencement of Google Doodles. The search giant claimed it had made over 5,000 Doodles ever since inception. The first Doodle was published in 1998 as a speedy manner for Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to tell individuals they would be out of office for Burning Man, stated Google.

Google celebrated the past 'Leap Day' in 2020 with an astounding doodle and expressed, “Today’s Doodle is jumping for joy on Leap Day, the 29th day of February that only occurs every four years, to keep our calendars in alignment with the Earth and sun.”