Ratan Tata's birthday: Interesting facts about the legendary industrialist

Ratan Tata turns 86: The Tata Sons Chairman emeritus has earned universal adulation for his philanthropic activities

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata (Photo: Bloomberg/ Kiyoshi Ota)

BS Trends New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Industrialist Ratan Tata, one of the most well-known business moguls in the country, is turning 86 years old on Thursday. One of the most influential corporate leaders in contemporary times, the Tata Sons Chairman emeritus, has earned universal adulation for his philanthropic activities.

Tata has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan (2008) and Padma Bhushan (2000) for his contributions to the cause of the nation.
Here are some interesting facts about Ratan Tata:

1) Ratan Tata has read at Campion School, Mumbai, followed by Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai and at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla. He later went to Harvard to finish his studies. He also studied at the Cornell University College of Architecture.

2) Ratan Tata's first job was looking after operations on the shop floor of Tata Steel.

3) The former chairperson of the Tata Group is unmarried and has no children. He has revealed that he came close to getting married four times but things couldn't materialise due to one reason or another.

4) Ratan Tata is the brains behind "Nano", Tata's entry-level car, which was envisioned as the "people's car". He stated that he decided to manufacture Nano to make cars affordable to Indian families who drive two-wheelers. "What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads," Tata wrote in an Instagram post in 2022.

5) Ratan Tata has penned books such as "From Steel To Cellular" and "The Wit & Wisdom of Ratan Tata".

6) In 2010, under Ratan Tata's stewardship, the Tata group donated $50 million in 2010 to build an executive centre at Harvard Business School (HBS), where he had received his undergraduate training. It was named Tata Hall.

Topics : Ratan Tata Tata Sons Tata group Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan Tata Nano BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

