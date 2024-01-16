Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LinkedIn COO shares tips to get a job in the age of Artificial intelligence

Daniel Shapero, LinkedIn's COO, shared his tips about getting jobs in the era of AI. Here's the advice he has for you

white collar jobs

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

LinkedIn is a go-to platform for individuals seeking jobs. Daniel Shapero, the chief operating officer at LinkedIn, shared his insights about getting jobs in the AI era. Daniel joined LinkedIn in 2008, during the Great Recession period and became the company's chief operating officer. He helped LinkedIn to overcome challenges and make some significant shifts.

Now, Microsoft-owned professional networking site, LinkedIn, is taking on its next big transformation, i.e., Artificial Intelligence.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Roles will be re-written

As per LinkedIn's chief operating officer, the biggest change companies are going to witness is that every role is going to be rewritten in an AI context whether it is salespeople, finance professionals, marketers or even lawyers. Every person will leverage AI in some way. 

Daniel argues it is the largest skills transformation. He believes that understanding how to unlock the power of AI in your day-to-day life is going to be one of the most critical skills in future.

Major skills in demand

When it comes to deploying AI technology, the trends are going to amplify in some time. Daniel mentioned that the competition has already started for data scientists or platform engineers. 

He stated that some companies will experiment with AI while others will stay back watching how things are going to play out. 

Also Read: Artificial intelligence will affect almost 40% of global jobs, says IMF

Generative AI

Daniel Shapero said, “From a technology perspective, the number of practical applications that are going to improve how people work that are ready now is like nothing I've ever seen."

He further mentioned that from writing a message to attractively describing yourself.

He is optimistic as it is less than a year since generative AI came into practical use across a wide range of areas. The value of generative AI in many professional settings is very real.

Jamie Dimon recently mentioned that the next generation might have a three and a half day workweek. I'm curious whether you might see the gains with productivity pay off. 

Also Read

Talent, training, luck: What it takes to get a career break in movies

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

Razorpay makes Rahul Kothari chief operating officer for India, Malaysia

Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain advantage: DoJ

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

Lohri 2024: When, why and how Lohri festival is celebrated in India

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival draws record tourists to China

Quiet luxury explained: The old-money aesthetic that took over 2023

Happy New Year 2024: Here are 50 best New Year resolution ideas for 2024

Happy New Year 2024: Here are the best wishes, messages and quotes to share

Advice to young people

Daniel advised young people to use the tools and try them out as people who are comfortable with these tools are going to have opportunities. 

There will be a demand for technical skills which will help in developing technological skills like communication and creativity. He advised schools to foster skills which will enhance the learning experience and help employers to do what employers are looking for.

Best piece of career advice

Daniel stated that the best career decision was choosing the people he got to work with. 

"And so the best decision I've ever made was when I chose to work around people who were going to shape me into the person I wanted to be, as opposed to career decisions about the specifics of the job or the task," Daniel mentioned.
Topics : Artificial intelligence LinkedIn jobs employment growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon