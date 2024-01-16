LinkedIn COO shares tips to get a job in the age of Artificial intelligence

LinkedIn is a go-to platform for individuals seeking jobs. Daniel Shapero, the chief operating officer at LinkedIn, shared his insights about getting jobs in the AI era. Daniel joined LinkedIn in 2008, during the Great Recession period and became the company's chief operating officer. He helped LinkedIn to overcome challenges and make some significant shifts.

Now, Microsoft-owned professional networking site, LinkedIn, is taking on its next big transformation, i.e., Artificial Intelligence.

Roles will be re-written

As per LinkedIn's chief operating officer, the biggest change companies are going to witness is that every role is going to be rewritten in an AI context whether it is salespeople, finance professionals, marketers or even lawyers. Every person will leverage AI in some way.

Daniel argues it is the largest skills transformation. He believes that understanding how to unlock the power of AI in your day-to-day life is going to be one of the most critical skills in future.

Major skills in demand

When it comes to deploying AI technology, the trends are going to amplify in some time. Daniel mentioned that the competition has already started for data scientists or platform engineers.

Generative AI

Daniel Shapero said, “From a technology perspective, the number of practical applications that are going to improve how people work that are ready now is like nothing I've ever seen."

He further mentioned that from writing a message to attractively describing yourself.

He is optimistic as it is less than a year since generative AI came into practical use across a wide range of areas. The value of generative AI in many professional settings is very real.

Jamie Dimon recently mentioned that the next generation might have a three and a half day workweek. I'm curious whether you might see the gains with productivity pay off.

Advice to young people

Daniel advised young people to use the tools and try them out as people who are comfortable with these tools are going to have opportunities.

There will be a demand for technical skills which will help in developing technological skills like communication and creativity. He advised schools to foster skills which will enhance the learning experience and help employers to do what employers are looking for.

Best piece of career advice

Daniel stated that the best career decision was choosing the people he got to work with.

"And so the best decision I've ever made was when I chose to work around people who were going to shape me into the person I wanted to be, as opposed to career decisions about the specifics of the job or the task," Daniel mentioned.