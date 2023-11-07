Sensex (-0.30%)
64763.90 -194.79
Nifty (-0.21%)
19371.85 -39.90
Nifty Midcap (0.14%)
39994.55 + 57.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.08%)
6109.80 + 5.15
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
43361.00 -258.40
Heatmap

Razorpay makes Rahul Kothari chief operating officer for India, Malaysia

Fintech company that is backed by global investors is working to expand internationally

Razorpay

Kothari, as CBO, made and implemented strategies for business development; he led several company executives to achieve long-term plans and achieve organisational priorities.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Razorpay has made Rahul Kothari, the fintech company’s chief business officer (CBO), its chief operating officer (COO) for India and Malaysia.

Kothari gets the new role at a time when Razorpay is expanding globally, focusing on South East Asia first, said the company in a statement on Tuesday. Kothari will guide the company’s strategy to achieve revenue goals in India and Malaysia.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kothari, as CBO, made and implemented strategies for business development; he led several company executives to achieve long-term plans and achieve organisational priorities.

“(Kothari’s) deep expertise and relentless dedication will be the cornerstone of our mission to redefine the future of payments and financial technology on a global scale. We are confident that under Rahul’s guidance, Razorpay will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers, partners, and stakeholders, setting new standards of excellence in the industry,” said Harshil Mathur, chief executive officer and co-founder of Razorpay.

“We have consistently pursued our vision of empowering businesses in India and globally through continuous innovation in payment solutions. And all our innovations have been aligned to this mission,” he said.

Kothari has previously worked with PayU, Symantec, WNS, and Boston Consulting Group.

Razorpay, which started in 2014, claims to provide payment technology solutions to more than 10 million businesses. It has raised a total of $741.5 million in six funding rounds.

The company was founded by Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee alumni Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur. It is backed by marquee investors such as GIC, Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator, and MasterCard.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Razorpay acquires digital invoicing, customer engagement startup BillMe

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul to miss India vs Pakistan game - Rahul Dravid

Adani Group to begin Dharavi redevelopment with Rs 12,500 cr investment

Strong near-term outlook to aid revenues, margins for IndiGo after Q2 show

Wipro asks employees to work from office thrice a week as Covid curbs eased

Staying ahead of curve to reinforce Prime position: SBI chairman Khara

Go First lenders to not release more funding to grounded airline: Report

Topics : Razorpay Companies fintech companies

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVEDelhi Pollution Rajasthan Assembly elections LIVEBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREAngelo Mathews Controversy

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon