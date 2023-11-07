Razorpay makes Rahul Kothari chief operating officer for India, Malaysia

Razorpay has made Rahul Kothari, the fintech company’s chief business officer (CBO), its chief operating officer (COO) for India and Malaysia.

Kothari gets the new role at a time when Razorpay is expanding globally, focusing on South East Asia first, said the company in a statement on Tuesday. Kothari will guide the company’s strategy to achieve revenue goals in India and Malaysia.

Kothari, as CBO, made and implemented strategies for business development; he led several company executives to achieve long-term plans and achieve organisational priorities.

“(Kothari’s) deep expertise and relentless dedication will be the cornerstone of our mission to redefine the future of payments and financial technology on a global scale. We are confident that under Rahul’s guidance, Razorpay will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers, partners, and stakeholders, setting new standards of excellence in the industry,” said Harshil Mathur, chief executive officer and co-founder of Razorpay.

“We have consistently pursued our vision of empowering businesses in India and globally through continuous innovation in payment solutions. And all our innovations have been aligned to this mission,” he said.

Kothari has previously worked with PayU, Symantec, WNS, and Boston Consulting Group.

Razorpay, which started in 2014, claims to provide payment technology solutions to more than 10 million businesses. It has raised a total of $741.5 million in six funding rounds.

The company was founded by Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee alumni Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur. It is backed by marquee investors such as GIC, Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator, and MasterCard.