Raksha Bandhan decoded: Here's why Rakhi is always tied on the right hand

Raksha Bandhan decoded: Here's why Rakhi is always tied on the right hand

Raksha Bandhan is an important Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between siblings. Have you ever wondered why Rakhi is only tied on the right hand? Let's know the science behind it

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Raksha Bandhan is a cherished Hindu festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. The meaning of "Raksha Bandhan" is "bond of protection." Sisters do their Aarti and tie a special thread called a rakhi around their brothers' wrists on this day. This rite is said to shield the brother from evil influences. 
 
In exchange, the brothers give their sisters presents and swear to keep them safe at all times. Rakhi is being celebrated this year on Saturday, August 9, 2025. 
 
However, the sister wraps a sacred thread around the brother's hand to symbolise the pledge. However, have you ever pondered, "Why is the right hand preferred for tying the Rakhi?" The practice is supported by many cultural factors. Let’s find out more about it. 
 

On which hand should Rakhi be tied?

The right hand is considered as more auspicious than the left in Hindu culture. It is considered a symbolic act for sisters to show their love and offer prayers for their brothers' welfare by tying a rakhi on their right wrist.
 
But according to the Vedas, married women should tie the Kalava in their left hand, while males and unmarried women should tie the Rakshasutra on their right. The fist of that hand should remain closed when tying the Kalava, while the other hand should remain on the head.

From a psychological perspective, tying a Kalawa (sacred thread) on the hand instils a sense of divine presence, which is believed to enhance self-confidence and promote mental tranquillity. It is also crucial to remember that religious activities are not advised during the Bhadra period. Rakhi ceremonies are not performed during this time.

More reasons for tying Rakhi on the right hand

The sister gets up early on the day of Rakhi and makes her brother a Puja Thal. The brother is expected to sit on a wooden chowki facing east as the ceremony starts. 
 
After tying the Rakhi on the brother's right hand, an aarti is performed. The aarti represents the sister's desire to protect her brother from bad luck while hoping for a brighter and healthier future. Let us move on to the specifics of the scientific importance of tying Rakhi on the right hand.
 
Pingala, Sushumna, and Ida are the three Nadis that make up the human body, according to Nadi Shashtra. The Pingala Nadi, which is situated on the right side of the body, is the first. Additionally, tying a Rakhi on the right hand gives the brother strength, vitality, and efficiency, increasing his capacity.
 
Additionally, according to Ayurvedic sciences, the right hand is thought to keep an eye on the Pitta, Vata, and Kapha doshas. All of these factors come together to provide happiness and well-being when a sister binds Rakhi to her brother's right hand. 
 
The purity of feelings between a brother and sister is celebrated on Raksha Bandhan. Rakhi is made even more memorable by tying the sacred thread, which helps the siblings recall their promises and pledges to support one another. 
 

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

