International Friendship Day 2025: History, significance, wishes and more

International Friendship Day 2025: History, significance, wishes and more

International Friendship Day is celebrated annually on July 30. Under the United Nations, the day promotes friendship, peace, and mutual understanding across cultures, races, religions, and countries

International Friendship Day 2025

International Friendship Day 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Friendships often prove to be a safe space where people can not only be themselves but also live life to the fullest, giving each other the strength to navigate all ups and downs. This is evident in everything from sharing successes and failures to being each other's emotional support systems, from organising trips together to being there for each other's major life events.
 
Friendship Day is a worldwide celebration that serves as a gentle reminder to cherish your friendships and be thankful for the priceless bonds you share with your friends. 

International Friendship Day 2025: Date

Different countries observe the day on different days. July 30 is recognised as the International Day of Friendship by the UN. However, the first Sunday in August is when the day is celebrated in India and several other nations. India will commemorate Friendship Day on August 3rd this year.
 

Friendship Day 2025: History and Significance

The World Friendship Crusade, a Paraguay-based civil organisation, first suggested the idea of a global friendship day in 1958. The UN General Assembly formally declared July 30 to be International Friendship Day in 2011, decades later.
 
Inspiring peace-building initiatives and fortifying relationships between people and communities, irrespective of their backgrounds, is the aim. Because it believes that young people can cultivate a culture of tolerance and variety and pave the way for a more inclusive and peaceful world, the UN especially supports youth involvement. 

Friendship Day 2025: Celebrations

Giving your friends a friendship band or greeting card is one of the most popular ways to celebrate the event. These serve as representations of your close relationship with them. In order to further emphasise the benefits of having a solid and encouraging network of friends, people also spend time together, plan activities, and exchange gifts.

Best friendship day gift ideas 

In schools and colleges, friends have traditionally tied wristbands on one another as a symbol of their bond.
 
Along with flowers and other presents that express how valuable our friends are to us, friends frequently offer each other colourful cards with messages and friendship vows.
 
These days, the vibrant wristbands have been replaced with conveniently accessible bracelets and jewellery for both adults and children.
 
On International Friendship Day, people also exchange handcrafted cards that convey their genuine affection for one another.
 
Creating a beautiful and emotional post on your Instagram handle with your favourite photos and memories of you two together can also be a nice surprise that makes your friends smile.

Friendship Day 2025: Wishes and messages

Thank you for being my strength and support system. Happy Friendship Day!
 
Your presence has made my life happier and brighter. To my best friend, happy Friendship Day!
 
I wish our bond stands the test of time, and we remain best friends forever. Happy Friendship Day!
 
You are my chosen family. Thank you for always having my back. Happy Friendship Day!
 
It is rare to find a friendship that is real and honest and brings happiness and positivity. I have found that in you. Happy Friendship Day!
 

World Hepatitis Day 2025

World Hepatitis Day 2025: History, theme, measures, messages, quotes & more

World Youth Skills Day 2025

World Youth Skills Day 2025: History, theme, significance, wishes and more

World Population Day 2024

World Population Day 2025: Date, theme, significance and why it matters

Guru Purnima 2024

Happy Guru Purnima 2025: 50+ Heartfelt wishes, quotes & messages to share

Guru Purnima 2024

When is Guru Purnima 2025? Check date, significance, wishes and more

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

