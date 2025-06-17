Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Ladli Behna beneficiaries to get Rs 250 as Raksha Bandhan 'shagun': MP CM

Ladli Behna beneficiaries to get Rs 250 as Raksha Bandhan 'shagun': MP CM

While the Ladli Behna scheme provides Rs 1,250 per month to eligible women, an additional Rs 250 will be transferred next month as a "shagun" on the Raksha Bandhan festival, he said

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development works in the district. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Jabalpur
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 250 as "shagun" (token amount given as blessing) on Raksha Bandhan to beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana in addition to the Rs 1,250 given as monthly instalment.

Yadav made the announcement on Monday while addressing a function in Belkheda village, located 40 km from the Jabalpur district headquarters.

While the Ladli Behna scheme provides Rs 1,250 per month to eligible women, an additional Rs 250 will be transferred next month as a "shagun" on the Raksha Bandhan festival, he said. 

The CM also transferred a collective sum of Rs 1,551.44 crore as the instalment for June into the bank accounts of 1.27 crore beneficiaries of the scheme.

 

This was the 25th instalment the beneficiaries received since the scheme started, officials said.

Yadav also announced the opening of a government college in Belkheda as well as construction of office complex and residential quarters for revenue department staff.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development works in the district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Making cuts in implementation of MGNREGA crime against Constitution: Kharge

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

Abhishek Banerjee slams govt for lack of accountability on Pahalgam attack

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia Gandhi hospitalised in Delhi with stomach-related problems

PremiumBihar CM Nitish Kumar (left) and PM Narendra Modi (right) | File Photo

Bihar election battle: Seat-sharing dilemma for NDA and Opposition

PremiumRare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry

Rare earth magnet crisis may be too good to waste for India's EV ambitions

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh rakshabandhan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayAgniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon