World Hepatitis Day 2025: History, theme, measures, messages, quotes & more

World Hepatitis Day 2025: History, theme, measures, messages, quotes & more

World Hepatitis Day 2025: Nobel laureate Dr. Baruch Blumberg discovered the Hepatitis B virus in 1967 and developed a vaccine for it. July 28 is marked as World Hepatitis Day to honor his birthday

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Hepatitis is a medical condition marked by inflammation of the liver, often triggered by autoimmune disorders, certain medications, viral infections, or excessive alcohol consumption. Of particular global concern is viral hepatitis, caused by hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E viruses—each with distinct modes of transmission and varying impacts on health.
 
To raise awareness of hepatitis and its harmful health impacts, 28 July is designated as 'World Hepatitis Day'. This day offers an opportunity to step up national and worldwide initiatives to support early identification, prevention, and efficient treatment choices for hepatitis. 

What is the theme of the World Hepatitis Day 2025?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that this year's theme is "Hepatitis: Let us Break It Down," which highlights the significance of lowering obstacles to hepatitis prevention, diagnosis, and treatment through service simplification and integration into national healthcare systems. 
 
 

What is the history and significance of World Hepatitis Day?

Dr. Baruch Samuel Blumberg, also known as Barry Blumberg, a physician and geneticist, identified the Hepatitis B virus in 1967 and then created the first vaccine, for which he got the Nobel Prize. After that, July 28th, his birthday, was announced 'World Hepatitis Day' to honor his achievements and contributions.
 
The day is extremely important because it provides a chance to raise awareness of viral hepatitis worldwide and to push for improved choices for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. In order to enhance access, integrate care, and eradicate hepatitis as a public health concern by 2030, it is important that we take immediate action. 

Causes of Hepatitis?

    • Viral hepatitis (A, B, C, D, E)
    • Autoimmune hepatitis
    • Alcohol-related liver disease
    • Drug-induced liver injury
    • Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). 

Treatment of Hepatitis?

World Hepatitis Day 2025 serves as a reminder that hepatitis is a medical ailment that can be treated and is not a moral fault. Numerous lives can be saved with early discovery, prompt treatment, and extensive education. 
 
Hepatitis is much easier to treat now than it was in the past because of advancements in transplant techniques and contemporary antiviral medications. But timing is everything. A few crucial actions to conduct are also listed below: 
 
    • In public education, use jargon-free language. 
    • Lessen the stigma attached to hepatitis
    • Include screening in your regular physical examinations.
    • Make specialized liver care more accessible, particularly in rural areas. 

Inspiring Messages For World Hepatitis Day 2025

Let’s raise our voices, not just awareness—hepatitis is preventable and curable.
One test can save a life. Get screened. Stay protected.
Don’t wait for symptoms. Know your status and take control.
Empower communities with knowledge, and we can end the silent killer.
Vaccinate, educate, eliminate—three steps to a hepatitis-free world.
Together, we can eliminate hepatitis. It starts with awareness.
Early detection leads to full protection—screen for hepatitis today.
Hepatitis doesn’t discriminate, and neither should healthcare.
A healthier future is possible—join the fight against hepatitis.
Every life matters. Every action counts. End hepatitis now.

Quotes For World Hepatitis Day 2025

“Awareness is the first step toward prevention.” – Anonymous
“Hepatitis may be silent, but our action should be loud.” – Unknown
“Saving lives starts with sharing knowledge.” – Dr. Margaret Chan
“It takes a village to raise awareness and a world to eliminate hepatitis.” – Public Health Advocate
“Ignorance fuels infection. Education ends epidemics.” – Global Health Leader
“Testing is not a shame. Silence is.” – Patient Advocate
“Prevention is better than cure, and awareness is better than fear.” – Unknown
“A simple test today can mean a longer tomorrow.” – Anonymous
“Let’s make hepatitis history, not headlines.” – WHO Campaign
“The virus is strong, but we are stronger together.” – Unknown.
 

 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

