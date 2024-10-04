Business Standard
World Animal Day 2024: History, significance, theme, quotes and more

World Animal Day is observed every year on October 4 to highlight the importance of animals and spread awareness for their welfare to maintain ecological balance

Human animal conflict, elephant, wildlife

Elephant (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Animals are vital to our ecosystem, contributing in multiple ways as they are significant to maintain ecological balance. Animals are also important in maintaining ecological processes such as nutrient cycling, decomposition, and the nitrogen cycle. Their role in environmental protection is indispensable. 

October 4 is celebrated as World Animal Day, highlighting the importance of animals and spreading awareness for their welfare. This day educates people about the world's most dangerous species, and at the same time they are also taught how to protect and rescue them.

Several animal lovers support animal rescue shelters, launch welfare campaigns or simply teach the world about how to make a positive impact on animal welfare.
 

World Animal Day 2024: History

This day was first observed on March 24, 1925, at the Sports Palace in Berlin, Germany. This day marks the initiative of cynologist and animal protection advocate Heinrich Zimmermann. The aim is to raise awareness about animal welfare and over 5,000 people attended to show their support for the cause. 

The World Animal Day coincides with the Feast Day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. 

World Animal Day 2024: Significance

World Animal Day reminds people of the importance of animals enriching our lives. The day promotes the animal protection movement that encourages the establishment of rescue shelters, launching animal welfare campaigns, raising funds and conducting awareness activities to enhance the life of animals across the world.

People also call this day Animal Lovers Day, and it fosters love, care and protection of animals through the support of individuals and organisations that fight for animal welfare and their rights. This day also highlights the collective responsibility to ensure the well-being of animals. 

World Animal Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Animal Day 2024 is “The world is their home too.”

World Animal Day 2024: 10 Best Quotes

Here are the top 20 quotes to share on World Animal Day 2024:
  • “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” – Mahatma Gandhi
  • “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened.” – Anatole France
  • “The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man.” – Charles Darwin
  • “Animals are such agreeable friends—they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms.” – George Eliot
  • “The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog.” – Mark Twain
  • “We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals.” – Immanuel Kant
  • “He who feeds a hungry animal feeds his own soul.” – Charlie Chaplin
  • “An animal’s eyes have the power to speak a great language.” – Martin Buber
  • “Our task must be to free ourselves... by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures.” – Albert Einstein
  • “All animals deserve respect, kindness, and love. We share this world together.” – Unknown

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

