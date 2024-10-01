Festivals in October 2024: Check out complete list of festivals this month

Business Standard
October 2024 is the month of festivals in India, featuring major Hindu celebrations like Navratri and Diwali. The festivities begin with Navratri and culminate in Diwali

October is here and we can’t keep calm. The month that the whole nation was looking forward to is finally here. October will begin with Navratri and conclude with the Diwali festival. The Hindu festivals are the centre of attraction throughout the month offering a time for reflection, devotion, and joyous celebrations.

October: A month full of festivals

Shardiya Navratri which is dedicated to Goddess Durga will mark the beginning of the festive season. The nine-day auspicious festival of Navratri starts on October 9 and is marked by multiple rituals and practices. Throughout the festival, devotees observe fast, perform night vigils and take part in rituals such as Kanya Puja and havan. 

It is believed that during this period the goddess visits Earth, offering blessings to her devotees and alleviating their struggles. 

Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri marking the end of the nine-day festival symbolising the victory of good over evil. October 13 will mark the day of immersion or visarjan when the idol of lords will be immersed in water marking the ending of festivities. 

October all-day festivals

  • October 1, 2024 (Tuesday) - Chaturdashi Shraddha (for those who died in accidents, violence, or suicide)
  • October 2, 2024 (Wednesday) - Mahalaya Amavasya (beginning of Pitru Paksha)
  • October 3, 2024 (Thursday) - Shardiya Navratri begins (a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga)
  • October 4, 2024 (Friday) -Chandra Darshan (first sighting of the moon)
  • October 6, 2024 (Sunday) -  Vinayaka Chaturthi (dedicated to Lord Ganesha)
  • October 8, 2024 (Tuesday) - Skanda Sashti (festival for Lord Murugan)
  • October 9, 2024 (Wednesday) - Akal Bodhon, Guru Ram Das Jayanti, Saraswati Avahan
  • October 10, 2024 (Thursday) - Nabapatrika Puja, Saraswati Puja
  • October 11, 2024 (Friday) - Maha Navami, Durga Ashtami, Sandhi Puja, Masik Durgashtami
  • October 12, 2024 (Saturday) - Ayudha Puja/Shastra Puja, Durga Balidan, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami/Dussehra
  • October 13, 2024 (Sunday) - Papankusha Ekadashi
  • October 15, 2024 (Tuesday) - Pradosh Vrat (fast dedicated to Lord Shiva)
  • October 16, 2024 (Wednesday) - Sharad Purnima, Kojagara Puja/Lakshmi Puja
  • October 17, 2024 (Thursday) - Tula Sankranti, Kati Bihu (Assam festival)
  • October 20, 2024 (Sunday) - Karwa Chauth (fast for the well-being of husbands)
  • October 24, 2024(Thursday) - Kala Ashtami/Kalashtami, Ahoi Ashtami (fast for mothers seeking the well-being of children)
  • October 29, 2024 (Tuesday) - Dhanteras (beginning of Diwali celebrations)
  • October 31, 2024 (Thursday) - Kali Puja/Shyama Puja, Halloween (global event)
Each of these days holds special meaning bringing families and communities together. The special occasion honours gods and ancestors promoting values such as love, gratitude, and the victory of good over evil.

