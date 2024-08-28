Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Health / Economy impact, biodiversity key in animal disease fight: AHC Mitra

Economy impact, biodiversity key in animal disease fight: AHC Mitra

The workshop is expected to inform the design of more effective disease control programmes and strengthen surveillance efforts, ultimately contributing to more sustainable and resilient animal health

Biodiversity

The event brought together experts from various government departments. | Representative photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Economic impact and biodiversity loss should be key criteria in prioritising animal infectious diseases, said Animal Husbandry Commissioner Abhijit Mitra while inaugurating a three-day workshop on Wednesday.
The workshop on Animal Infectious Disease Prioritization, organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) under the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, aims to address the significant challenges posed by these diseases, an official statement said.  
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The financial burden of infectious diseases affecting livestock, poultry, and wildlife has far-reaching consequences for both the agricultural sector and our national economy," Mitra emphasised.
He further stressed the importance of considering biodiversity loss in the prioritisation process, citing its long-term implications for ecosystems and environmental sustainability.
The event brought together experts from various government departments, research institutions, universities, and international organisations.
Over the next two days, participants will rank diseases based on factors like prevalence, economic impact, and health implications for animals and humans.

More From This Section

Coronavirus

IIL develops live-attenuated, needle-free intranasal Covid-19 vaccine

Y Chromosome

Disappearing Y chromosome: Could the future of humanity be at risk?

Diabetes

All you need to know about Type 1.5 diabetes, a mix of type 1 and type 2

Coronavirus

Spike protein changes found to help Coronavirus infect brain: Study

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO partners can start talks to buy mpox vaccines before approval

FAO India's Epidemiology Specialist Raj Kumar Singh provided an overview of the prioritisation process and the role of the different committees involved.
The workshop is expected to inform the design of more effective disease control programmes and strengthen surveillance efforts, ultimately contributing to more sustainable and resilient animal health systems in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Rajiv Ranjan, Rajiv

Country facing fodder shortage, working to enhance availability: Govt

Chimpanzees

Chimps 'seek out' medicinal plants to heal injuries, infections: Study

Dogs painted black and white to resemble pandas in Chinese zoo

Chinese zoo paints chow chow dogs black & white to pass them off as pandas

Animal centre by Qatar Airways Cargo

Qatar Airways Cargo launches advanced animal centre to transport animals

Swiggy Pawlice- Feature to Help Find Lost Pets

Swiggy launches 'Swiggy Pawlice' initiative for finding missing pets

Topics : Animals Animal husbandry economy disease

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon