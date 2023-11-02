close
Avg pay packages of new mgmt recruits see 40% rise in last 2 years: Study

The internal study by Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad noted that the number of first-time recruiters constituted 40 per cent of the total recruiters in the 2022-23 placement cycle

Average salary in IT sector has also increased by 30 per cent from 2014, say company officials

"IMT Ghaziabad has maintained a consistent record of 100 per cent placement for its students

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
The average salary of management graduates of Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad has increased by as much as 40 per cent in the 2022-23 placement cycle, as compared to the previous two years, according to a study.
The internal study by Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad noted that the number of first-time recruiters constituted 40 per cent of the total recruiters in the 2022-23 placement cycle.
"IMT Ghaziabad has maintained a consistent record of 100 per cent placement for its students.
"The BFSI, IT/ITES, FMCG, consumer durables, and consulting sectors have generated more than 75 per cent of the offers, indicating positive growth in career outcomes for our students. We have to remember that many of these firms are multinational in nature," Vishal Talwar, Director IMT Ghaziabad said.
According to Talwar, participating in global rankings such as Financial Times and QS and a few others will help the institute in the quality and diversity of roles across industry sectors.
IMT Ghaziabad has recently made its debut in the QS World Business Master's Ranking 2024, with a global rank of 151+ Band in Master's in Management, 101+ Band in Master's in Marketing, 151+ Band in Master's in Finance.
The QS World Business Master's Ranking 2024 is an internationally recognized benchmark for assessing business schools. The ranking is based on several parameters such as employability, academic reputation, diversity, and more.
The IMT Ghaziabad's inclusion in this ranking is a significant milestone for the institution and demonstrates its commitment to providing quality education and producing competent business professionals, Talwar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Management MBA programmes salary

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

