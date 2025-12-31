Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indian IT faces near-term headwinds; Antique picks top three stocks

Indian IT faces near-term headwinds; Antique picks top three stocks

Antique expects near-term moderation in technology spending in the US, given subdued consumer confidence and cautious end-demand trends

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian information technology (IT) firms continue to face a challenging demand environment in the retail vertical, with growth remaining muted amid cautious client spending and tariff-related uncertainties, according to Antique Stock Broking.
 
US retailers saw a marginal improvement in average growth in the third quarter of calendar year 2025 (CY25), supported by strong e-commerce performance and timely promotional events, even as the overall operating environment remained mixed, according to the brokerage.
 
Average growth rose to 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the quarter from 2.8 per cent in the previous quarter. However, retailers continue to flag consumer uncertainty, with caution around big-ticket purchases weighing on discretionary and project-led spending. In contrast, essentials and value-oriented categories have seen relatively steadier demand.
 
 
Antique noted that management commentary across US retailers remains cautious in the near term, although underlying demand is viewed as structurally intact over the medium term, contingent on improved macro visibility and easing consumer uncertainty. The Consumer Confidence Index declined in December 2025, reflecting weaker perceptions of current business and labour market conditions, while short-term expectations remained subdued. US retail sales were flat in October 2025, as strength in certain categories was offset by a decline in motor vehicle sales.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 
Against this backdrop, Indian IT companies continue to report muted performance in the retail vertical. HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra remain key exceptions, delivering relatively stronger growth supported by a disciplined approach to adopting and scaling artificial intelligence.

Also Read

sensex-img

ZF Steering Gear share skyrockets 15% on bagging this deal; details here

Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal index led the gains on Wednesday, rising over 1 per cent

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex extend gains as JSW Steel, RIL support; HFCL, KPI Green up 8%

Privi Speciality Chemicals share

Privi Speciality Chemicals tanks 13% in trade; check all details here

Orient Technologies share price rose on December 31, 2025

Orient Tech bonus share update: Co fixes Jan 5 as record date; stock up 9%

Dynacons Systems shares in focus

Dynacons Systems shares soar 14% after contract win from RBI; Details here

 
Overall retail technology spending remains cautious, with discretionary spends constrained by macroeconomic and tariff-related uncertainties, although the pace of decline has largely stabilised, Antique said. Clients are prioritising artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, cloud modernisation, cost optimisation, de-risking, and productivity improvements to manage volatile consumer demand and inflationary pressures. While deal pipelines remain healthy, decision-making cycles continue to be elongated, the brokerage added. 
 
Antique added that HCL Technologies is seeing improved traction and higher deal wins driven by its artificial intelligence-led strategy and portfolio diversification, while Wipro is engaging with clients on cost- and supply chain-related opportunities as retailers reassess sourcing and operating models.
 
The brokerage expects near-term moderation in technology spending, given subdued consumer confidence and cautious end-demand trends, and said growth in the retail vertical for Indian IT companies is likely to remain constrained in the immediate term. HCL Technologies, Coforge, and Mphasis remain its preferred picks within the information technology sector.  ========== 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
 
 

More From This Section

Coromandel International share price

Here's why Coromandel International share price rose 4% in trade on Dec 31

stock market rally, market rise

Bumper debut! Dhara Rail Projects shares list at 19% premium on NSE SME

Shriram Finance share price

Brokerages raise target on Shriram Finance post analyst call; details here

Steel stocks rally for 2nd straight day on Wednesday.

Steel stocks up 2nd straight day, rally up to 5%; SAIL, JSL hit 52-wk highs

sensex

Sensex to end higher for 10th straight CY; decade's biggest winners emerge

Topics : Industry Report Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 Nifty IT IT stocks Infosys Wipro HCLTech Coforge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayE to E Transportation IPO Allotment Top IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertProtests in IranTech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon