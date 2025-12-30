New Year picks 2026: Motilal Oswal Wealth bets on Airtel, SBI, Eternal

New Year picks 2026: Calendar year 2026, according to Motilal Oswal Wealth Management, is expected to be a year of recovery and steady growth for Indian equities, supported by improving corporate earnings, supportive domestic policies and a revival in private sector investments. Additionally, any resolution of the ongoing tariff stalemate with the United States (US) could serve as a key external catalyst for the markets.
In 2025, so far, Nifty50 managed to deliver double-digit returns of 10 per cent, despite global uncertainties and earnings moderation weighing on the benchmark indices. The broader market, however, has shown a mixed trend, with the Nifty MidCap 100 posting a modest 5 per cent gain, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 has declined by 6 per cent.
Looking ahead, analysts believes India’s long-term structural growth story remains intact, supported by favourable demographics, rising digital adoption, increasing financialisation of household savings and continued reform momentum.
“We believe the government’s ongoing policy initiatives will help reset the trajectory of corporate earnings over the medium term. We expect Nifty earnings growth to bounce to 9 per cent in FY26E (from 1 per cent in FY25) and further improve to 15 per cent in FY27E and FY28E,” said Motilal Oswal Wealth Management. Meanwhile, in 2026, investors will eye domestic factors such as the Union Budget, government spending, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy, and foreign institutional investor (FII) trends. Globally, the US-India trade agreement, US interest rates, and geopolitical issues will be closely monitored. Corporate earnings growth trend and valuations in the broader market will be key monitorables, according to the brokerage. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
For 2026, the brokerage has picked four themes:
- Financials – Bank, insurance and capital market sectors are expected to do well.
- Consumption- Auto, retail and consumer discretionary are poised for growth.
- Manufacturing- Industrial and capital goods are anitcipated to bode well.
- Digital and Healthcare- E-commerce and platform based businesses offer long-term compounding opportunities. Meanwhile, improving domestic healthcare demand along with export opportunities provide steady growth visibility.
Here are the New Year picks for 2026 by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management:
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.