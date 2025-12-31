Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shakti Pumps share price rises over 5% on ₹170-crore order win from MPUVN

Shakti Pumps share price rises over 5% on ₹170-crore order win from MPUVN

Shakti Pumps (India) share price rose 5.27 per cent to the day's high of ₹736.70 apiece

Shakti Pumps share price advance on December 31

NSE, Markets

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shakti Pumps share price today: Shakti Pumps (India) share price rose over 5 per cent in Wednesday's session after bagging an order worth ₹170.25 crore. The scrip advanced 5.27 per cent to the day's high of ₹736.70 apiece. 
 
As of 1:54 PM, the pump manufacturer's share price was trading 3.77 per cent higher at ₹727.50, as compared to a 0.85 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index. So far in the session, 2.31 million shares of Shakti Pumps (India) have changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as compared to a two-week average volume of 4.89 million shares. The market-cap of Shakti Pumps (India) stands around ₹8,960.54 crore.
 
 
On a year-to-date basis, the counter has declined over 30 per cent on a year-to-date basis in 2025, compared to a 10.19 per cent gain in the NSE Nifty 50 index. 
 
Shakti Pumps (India) share price touched a 52-week high of ₹1,387 on January 9, 2025. The scrip fell to a 52-week low of ₹548.45 on December 10, 2025.
 
Why did Shakti Pumps share price rise today?

Shakti Pumps (India) share price rose on Wednesday after buying interest emerged following an order win. The company received an order worth ₹170.25 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for 4,840 stand-alone off-grid direct-current solar photovoltaic water pumping systems. 
 
The total order amount is ₹156.34 crore excluding the Goods and Services Tax, as per the exchange filing.
 
As part of the order, Shakti Pumps (India) will design, manufacture, supply, install, test, and commission stand-alone off-grid direct-current solar photovoltaic water pumping systems, according to the exchange filing.
 
Shakti Pumps (India) will supply the water pumping systems for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh under Component-B of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Uthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) scheme. The Component B of the scheme focuses on the installation of the solar-powered agriculture pumps. 
 
The company is aiming to execute the order within 120 days, the company said in the exchange filing. 
 
Separately, on Tuesday, Shakti Pumps (India) received an order from the Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency for the water pumping systems. The order is worth ₹21 crore, including goods and services tax, according to a separate exchange filing.  
 

Topics : Sensex Shakti Pumps (India) Buzzing stocks Markets Nifty 50

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

