Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / PSU Bank index soars 31% in 2025; outperforms Nifty for 5th straight year

PSU Bank index soars 31% in 2025; outperforms Nifty for 5th straight year

At 11:39 AM on Wednesday; the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 1.8 per cent at 8,581.65, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty PSU Bank index movement today

 
Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were in demand, with the Nifty PSU Bank index surging nearly 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s trade on expectations of pick-up in credit growth.
 
At 11:39 AM; Nifty PSU Bank index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.8 per cent at 8,581.65, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. The PSU Bank index hit an intra-day high of 8,584.20, and was quoting close to its all-time high of 8,665.70 hit on November 26, 2025.
 
 
Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Uco Bank, Union Bank of India and Canara Bank were up in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent, while Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India were up between 1 per cent to 1.9 per cent. Of these, Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra hit their respective multi-year highs on the NSE.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Nifty PSU Bank index outperforms Nifty for 5th straight calendar year

 
In the calendar year 2025 (CY25), the Nifty PSU Bank index has outperformed the market by surging 31 per cent, as compared to 10.2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. This is the fifth straight calendar year; Nifty PSU Bank index has outpaced the Nifty.
 
In CY21, Nifty PSU Bank index had rallied 44 per cent, as against 24.1 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. In CY22, PSU Bank index zoomed 71 per cent, as compared to 4.3 per cent gain in the benchmark index, followed by 32.3 per cent/20.0 per cent in CY23 and 14.5 per cent and 8.8 per cent in CY24.

Also Read

Nifty, Sensex were trading higher on December 31

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 448 pts, Nifty tops 26,100; SMIDs gain; PSU Bank, Metal shares lead

JSW Steel, JSW

Axis Securities says 'Buy' JSW Steel shares; 3 reasons behind bullish call

KFin Technologies

Motilal Oswal sees KFin Tech as dominant, cash-generative; check outlook

Zydus Wellness share price

Zydus Wellness zooms 10% in trade; Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy'; check TP

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Voda Idea, Indus Towers soar up to 24% in Dec; stocks at 52-week highs

Why are public sector banks (PSBs) outperforming market?

 
According to analysts, for the second half (October to March) of the financial year 2025-26 (H2FY26), profitability of schedule commercial bank’s is expected to improve, supported by festive-season demand and additionally supported by credit growth, the benefit from a lower CRR requirement, and a gradual normalisation of unsecured and microfinance institution (MFI) segment slippages.
 
Banks’ corporate lending lagged overall credit growth due to corporate deleveraging after Covid (D/E declined to ~0.7x in FY24 vs ~1x in FY19) and shift to alternate debt sources (capital markets, foreign borrowings, etc.). The interest rate gap between bond yields and benchmark rates (EBLR/MCLR) is a key factor driving this shift.  ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal sees KFin Tech as dominant, cash-generative; check outlook 
Interestingly, analysts at Ambit Capital in the banking sector report said that they observe that as the rate-gap narrows, bank corporate lending surges, which may materialize in the coming quarters. Moreover, recent policy reforms by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) (like risk weight reduction, ease in large exposure norms) could support growth pick-up, while adoption/margin profile of acquisition finance remains a monitorable. Large banks and PSBs remain key beneficiaries of growth pick-up, while focus may remain on lower-rated accounts (AA/A) to manage margins.
 
The RBI’s recent rollout of various guidelines and draft reforms marks a structural shift towards a more accommodative environment for institutional credit. By softening the various policy restrictions, the regulator is signalling strong support for banks to re-engage with the corporate sector as a credit growth engine, the brokerage firm said.
 
PSBs continue to focus on corporate lending and dominate the market share with ~65 per cent share in Q2FY26 (calc. figure based on addition of individual bank books), of which SBI accounts for 22 per cent. Given that corporate borrowers would prefer a relatively sizable bank to accommodate their funding needs, large banks and PSU banks would remain the key beneficiaries from pick-up in corporate credit growth along with a few mid-sized banks focusing on the segment, it added.  ALSO READ | Brokerages raise target on Shriram Finance post analyst call; details here 
PSU banks have emerged as the dominant force in MSME lending, gaining market share over the past 6 to 9 months on the back of materially faster turnaround times (2–4 days), CGTMSE-backed lending, and repo-linked pricing. This has significantly narrowed the cost gap compared to private banks, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
 
SBI, PNB, Union Bank, and BoI are now sanctioning MSME and working-capital loans with significantly improved TAT of 2-4 days, with SBI often completing approvals within 48 hours, including WC limits. This is enabling PSU banks to capture greater market share in this segment, it added.  =========================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc share price

Hindustan Zinc shares drop as silver rally loses steam; check details

Bharat Forge share price

Bharat Forge hits 52-week high on inking contract with Ministry of Defence

Apollo Micro Systems share

Apollo Micro Systems shares hovers near 5% upper circuit; here's why

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Maruti, M&M, TVS Motor drive strong auto finish in 2025: Motilal Oswal

Shriram Finance share price

Brokerages raise target on Shriram Finance post analyst call; details here

Topics : The Smart Investor Financial Nifty PSU Bank SBI stock Punjab National Bank Canara Bank Bank of Baroda stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayCBSE 2026 Exam PostponedDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateBank Holiday
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon