Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Drugs soars on share buyback proposal

Aarti Drugs soars on share buyback proposal

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Aarti Drugs jumped 6.86% to Rs 570.45 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 26 August 2024, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Aarti Drugs forms part of $6 Billion Aarti Group of Industries with robust R&D Division at Tarapur, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in close vicinity to manufacturing locations. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharma Intermediates, Speciality Chemicals and produces Formulations with its whollyowned subsidiary-Pinnacle Life Science Private.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 30.5% to Rs 33.24 crore on 16% slide in net sales to Rs 555.34 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme court

SC commences hearing on plea related to Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 steady; broader markets, PSU Bank, Consumer indices gain

TS Kalyanaraman

Kalyan Jewellers shares rally 8% as promoter inks pact to increase stake

tata motors SUV punch

Tata Motors' Punch beats Maruti Suzuki WagonR as India's top-selling car

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: SC resumes hearing, CBI submits status report in court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon