Volumes jump at Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd witnessed volume of 55.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares
Varroc Engineering Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 August 2024.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd witnessed volume of 55.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.08% to Rs.576.00. Volumes stood at 5.96 lakh shares in the last session.
Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 76000 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13070 shares. The stock gained 13.56% to Rs.608.60. Volumes stood at 17068 shares in the last session.
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd notched up volume of 4.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78620 shares. The stock rose 6.97% to Rs.817.00. Volumes stood at 49907 shares in the last session.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 87.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.89 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.81% to Rs.868.30. Volumes stood at 145.31 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 2.8 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65924 shares. The stock gained 2.08% to Rs.314.05. Volumes stood at 72734 shares in the last session.
First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

