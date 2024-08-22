Transformers and Rectifiers hits the roof after bagging export orders worth $16.8 mn

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TRIL) was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 710.45 after the company announced that it has bagged two export orders worth $16.80 million (approximatelty equal to Rs 141 crore).
The company has been received an export order for transformers from Linxon Global Sweden and the total contract value of the same is $14 million. The project involves supplying 18 units of 20 MVA trackside traction transformers & 55 units of 7.5 MVA track side auto transformers. The Entire work has to be completed by October 2025.
TRIL has also received an order for supplying transformers from Arcelor Mittal Mexico worth $2.80 million. The project involves supplying 175 MVA & 66 KV electrical arc furnace transformer. The project has to be executed by December 2024.
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.09 crore in Q1 FY25, as against a net loss of Rs 12.61 crore. Revenue from operations increased 106.98% to Rs 322 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 155.57 crore in Q1 FY24.
