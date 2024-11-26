Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 2336.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 126.81% to Rs 43.91 croreNet profit of Abans Finance Pvt rose 2336.36% to Rs 13.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 126.81% to Rs 43.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales43.9119.36 127 OPM %82.5149.59 -PBDT17.980.80 2148 PBT17.860.71 2415 NP13.400.55 2336
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content