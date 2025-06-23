Monday, June 23, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani commissions 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat

Adani commissions 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Adani New Industries (ANIL) today announced the successful commissioning of India's first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kutch, Gujarat, marking a major milestone in the nation's clean energy transition.

The state-of-the-art plant is 100% green-powered by solar energy and integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling it to operate completely off-grid. This represents a new paradigm in decentralized, renewable-powered hydrogen production.

The ANIL pilot plant is India's first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen facility featuring a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyzer system designed to respond dynamically to real-time renewable energy inputs. This provides valuable operational flexibility, particularly in addressing the variability of solar power, while ensuring efficiency, safety and performance.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank launches five new PIONEER branches strengthening its wealth management biz

IndusInd Bank launches five new PIONEER branches strengthening its wealth management biz

ACME Solar Holdings secures project finance facility of Rs 1072 cr

ACME Solar Holdings secures project finance facility of Rs 1072 cr

Nifty trades below 25,050; European mrkt opens lower

Nifty trades below 25,050; European mrkt opens lower

NBCC (India) gains after securing Rs 297-cr redevelopment order from MDA

NBCC (India) gains after securing Rs 297-cr redevelopment order from MDA

Barometers trade with major losses; FMCG shares decline

Barometers trade with major losses; FMCG shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon