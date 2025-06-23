Monday, June 23, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) gains after securing Rs 297-cr redevelopment order from MDA

NBCC (India) gains after securing Rs 297-cr redevelopment order from MDA

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

NBCC (India) rose 1.71% to Rs 119.10 after the company secured an order worth Rs 296.53 crore from the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) for redevelopment projects in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with major losses; FMCG shares decline

Barometers trade with major losses; FMCG shares decline

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on stock exchanges

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on stock exchanges

Supreme Power hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 16 cr

Supreme Power hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 16 cr

Ideaforge Tech hits the roof on bagging Rs 137-cr defence order for Mini UAVs

Ideaforge Tech hits the roof on bagging Rs 137-cr defence order for Mini UAVs

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon