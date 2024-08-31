Business Standard
Adani Energy Solutions to acquire Khavda IVA Power Transmission

Adani Energy Solutions to acquire Khavda IVA Power Transmission

Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) has executed Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) for acquiring 100% Equity Shares of Khavda IVA Power Transmission (KPTL).
KPTL project includes setting up of ~298 km (596 ckm) transmission line, 300 MVAr STATCOM and 3x1500 MVA, 765/400 kV Inter-connecting Transformer (ICTs) with 1x330 MVAr, 765 kV and 1x125 MVAr, 420 kV bus reactors.
This acquisition is proposed to further AESL's strategy for enhancing value for its shareholders through organic as well as inorganic opportunities.
KPTL will aim to implement evacuation of 7 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) from Khavda RE park, under Phase IV Part A package.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

