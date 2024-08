With effect from 31 August 2024

LGB Forge announced the retirement of P. Shanmugasundaram (DIN: 00119411) and P.V. Ramakrishnan (DIN: 00013441) from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, consequent to the completion of their second term of five (5) consecutive years with effect from the closing of the business hours on 31 August 2024.