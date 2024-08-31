GPT Infraprojects successfully bids for Rs 204 cr South Eastern Railway's project

GPT Infraprojects has been declared L1 (First Lowest) in order valued at Rs 204 Crore on 30 August 2024. The order details are as follows:

Name of the client: CAO Construction, South Eastern Railway Kolkata

Nature of contract: Construction of Road Over Bridge (3 lane) with bridge proper (1x30m Composite Girder +1x60m Bow String Girder + 1x30m Composite Girder) and Bridge Approaches (17x24.6mPSC Girder + 3x20.6m PSC Girder) at Km: 15/22-24 in lieu of LC No. 13 between Andul-Sankrail Station and construction of Road Over Bridge (2 lane) with Bridge proper (1x18mComposite Girder + 1x60m Bow String Girder + 1x36m Composite Girder) and Bridge Approaches (18x25.36m PSC Girder + 2x10.0m RCC slab) at Km: 23/17-19 In Lieu of L.C No. 18 between Nalpur-Bauria Stations of Howrah-Kharagpur section under the jurisdictionof Dy CE/Con/Garden Reach, S. E. Railway.