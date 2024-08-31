Centum Electronics bags Rs 108-cr order from DRDO

Centum Electronics informed that it has received an order from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) worth Rs 109.58 crore.

Centum Electronics is in electronic system design and manufacturing, manufactures high end electronics modules, subsystems and systems used in the aerospace, defence, and industrial electronic sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit slumped 364% to Rs 3.84 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1.45 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales marginally rose to Rs 238.81 crore in Q1 FY25.

The order includes intersatellite link & other payload subsystems to be executed within a period of 16 months. The value of the contract is Rs 108.58 crore.