Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 33% in Feb'24

During the initial 11 months (Apr'23-Feb'24) of FY24, the company has already handled 382 MMT of cargo, implying that it is well on track to surpass the 400 MMT mark before the end of the current financial year. The company achieved the milestone of surpassing the 350 MMT cargo volume mark at its domestic ports in 318 days.

Record growth continued in the logistics segment with YTD rail volumes of around 542,000 TEUs (+21% YoY) and GPWIS volumes of around 18 MMT (+40%).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that in month of February 2024, the company handled 35.4 MMT of total cargo, implying a healthy 33% YoY growth. While most ports observed a YoY jump in volumes, Dhamra Port recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo of 4.22 MMT.