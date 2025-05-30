Friday, May 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Ports raises Rs 5,000 crore via NCD issuance

Adani Ports raises Rs 5,000 crore via NCD issuance

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has successfully raised Rs 5,000 crore through a 15-year Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD). Backed by APSEZ's strong financials and a 'AAA/Stable' domestic credit rating, the issue locked in a competitive coupon rate of 7.75% p.a. and was fully subscribed by LIC. The debentures will be listed on the BSE.

The issue shows APSEZ's deep access to long-term capital from diversified sources at attractive pricing and significantly enhances APSEZ's debt maturity profile. The transaction highlights APSEZ access to domestic markets for its longest tenure issuance till date, and one of the longest in Indian capital markets history. The Proceeds will fund a proposed buyback of APSEZ's US Dollar bonds, pending board approval on 31 May 2025. A full subscription would extend the average debt maturity significantly longerfrom 4.8 years to 6.2 years.

 

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

