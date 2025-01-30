Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 15.08% to Rs 7963.55 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 14.12% to Rs 2520.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2208.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 7963.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6920.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7963.556920.10 15 OPM %59.9960.63 -PBDT4153.483726.65 11 PBT3047.722741.33 11 NP2520.262208.41 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 0.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 0.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 31.54% in the December 2024 quarter

JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 31.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 247.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 247.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 53.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 53.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCMAT 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsUEFA Champions League
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon