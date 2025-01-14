Business Standard

Adani Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Inox Wind Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2025.

Adani Power Ltd spiked 18.06% to Rs 531.45 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soared 13.29% to Rs 779.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd surged 13.24% to Rs 1007.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd added 11.90% to Rs 703. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd exploded 8.39% to Rs 161.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Himadri Speciality Q3 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 141 crore

Angel One Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY in FY25; declares dividend of Rs 11/sh

Sensex climbs over 400 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Lotus Chocolate hits the floor after Q3 PAT falls 29% sequentially

HCL Tech Q3 PAT rises 8% QoQ to Rs 4,591 cr

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

