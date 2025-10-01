Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Total Gas CFO, Parag Parikh resigns

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Adani Total Gas' chief financial officer (CFO), Parag Parikh has resigned effective 30 September 2025 to pursue external professional opportunities.

The company said that it is in process of appointing a new chief financial officer and an intimation in this regard will be made, over next few days.

Adani Total Gas is one of India's leading private players in developing city gas distribution (CGD) networks to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to industrial, domestic (residential) customers and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transport sector.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 3.8% to Rs 165.24 crore despite of 20.3% jump in net sales to Rs 1,378.58 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

The counter jumped 1.10% to Rs 632 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

