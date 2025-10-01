Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Hexacom Ltd Slides 1.14%

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has lost 7.64% over last one month compared to 4.38% fall in BSE Teck index and 0.05% drop in the SENSEX

Bharti Hexacom Ltd fell 1.14% today to trade at Rs 1632.8. The BSE Teck index is down 0.12% to quote at 16475.62. The index is down 4.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTIMindtree Ltd decreased 1.08% and Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 0.53% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 16.92 % over last one year compared to the 4.68% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has lost 7.64% over last one month compared to 4.38% fall in BSE Teck index and 0.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 200 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11390 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2051 on 01 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1225 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

