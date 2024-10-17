Business Standard
Aditya Birla Capital allots 93,808 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 93,808 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Scheme on 17 October 2024. Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 26,05,15,63,050 (i.e. 2,60,51,56,305 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 26,05,25,01,130 (i.e. 2,60,52,50,113 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each).

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

