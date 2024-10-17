Aditya Birla Capital allots 93,808 equity shares under ESOS

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 93,808 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Scheme on 17 October 2024. Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 26,05,15,63,050 (i.e. 2,60,51,56,305 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 26,05,25,01,130 (i.e. 2,60,52,50,113 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each).
