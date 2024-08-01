Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 16.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.37% to Rs 8832.43 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 16.97% to Rs 758.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 648.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.37% to Rs 8832.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7044.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8832.437044.97 25 OPM %36.7336.27 -PBDT1129.77954.32 18 PBT1074.33911.52 18 NP758.84648.76 17
