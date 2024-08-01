Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 7.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 3349.11 crore

Net profit of Dabur India rose 7.81% to Rs 500.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 463.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 3349.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3130.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3349.113130.4719.5519.31751.57690.00642.45593.36500.12463.88