Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 0.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.39% to Rs 540.49 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 0.41% to Rs 65.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.39% to Rs 540.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 417.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales540.49417.73 29 OPM %74.5576.05 -PBDT92.8889.68 4 PBT84.7784.49 0 NP65.6965.42 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content