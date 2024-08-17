Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 0.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.39% to Rs 540.49 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 0.41% to Rs 65.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.39% to Rs 540.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 417.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.