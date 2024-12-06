Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Infra hits the roof on bagging optical wire order

Advait Infra hits the roof on bagging optical wire order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Advait Infratech was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,713.35 after the company received an order for supply and installation of 24 F OPGW (optical ground wire) from NRSS XXXI (B) Transmission on 5 December 2024.

The contract comprises supply and installation of 24 F OPGW on a turnkey basis for the 400 KV Kurukshetra-Malerkotla line.

The project is to be executed in 7 months.

Advait Infratech is engaged in business of providing products and solutions for power transmission, power substation and telecommunication infrastructure fields.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 21.1% to Rs 4.3 crore on a 5.6% slide in net sales to Rs 46.19 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex muted at 81,800 as RBI keeps rates unchanged; Nifty at 24,700; PSBs gain

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Abhishek Manu, Singhvi

LIVE news: Wad of currency notes recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat; Dhankhar orders probe

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

RBI MPC LIVE: Prudence, practicality & timing will continue to be our philosophy, says Governor Das

x, Twitter

Bluesky isn't new Twitter, its resemblance to old one is drawing users

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 live full scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Starc claims 3; India slump from 69-1 to 82-4

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon