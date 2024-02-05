Affle (India) gains as Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 77 cr

Affle (India) rose 1.44% to Rs 1,248.05 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 11.14% to Rs 76.81 crore on 32.61% jump revenue from operations to Rs 498.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax rose 4.12% to Rs 83.38 crore in the Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 80.07 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 96.7 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 20.27% YoY as compared with Rs 804 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. EBITDA margin contracted to 19.4% in Q3 FY24 as against 21.4% posted in Q3 FY23.

The CPCU business noted strong momentum to deliver 8.4 crore converted users in Q3 FY2024. The CPCU revenue stood at Rs 477.4 crore in Q3 FY2024, an increase of 38.2% YoY and 19.2% QoQ. The top industry verticals for the company continued to be resilient, helping it register a robust growth anchored on the CPCU business model.

Anuj Khanna Sohum, the MD and CEO of Affle said, In Q3 FY2024, we have further raised our performance bar having achieved our highest quarterly revenue run-rate, highest EBITDA, PAT and consumer conversions till date. We continue to witness a robust market opportunity as advertisers steadily accelerate their digital spending, resulting in a broad-based growth in our CPCU business, coming across our top industry verticals globally. This quarter underscored the success of our realigned strategies & teams, consistent efforts to enhance platform & product capabilities, relentless focus on R&D and deeper ecosystem-level partnerships.

Our commitment remains steadfast in paving the way towards advanced digital technologies through responsible integration of Gen AI across conversion-driven marketing. In line to this, we filed 15 new patents in India during the quarter. We continue to expand the breadth of our tech IP assets and are investing in Gen AI powered innovations to go beyond the mere adoption of AI for cost efficiencies, but rather fortify our competitive moat and drive long-term revenue growth. We remain focused on delivering greater strategic value for all our stakeholders and are excited about the future possibilities to drive sustainable business impact with next-gen technologies.

Affle (India) is a technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud.

As compared with Q2 FY24, the companys net profit jumped 15% and revenue rose 15.6%.