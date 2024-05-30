AGI Infra consolidated net profit declines 29.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.30% to Rs 79.83 croreNet profit of AGI Infra declined 29.88% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.30% to Rs 79.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.27% to Rs 52.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.24% to Rs 292.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
