Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Results in spotlight: Godfrey Phillips India, Hinduja Global Solutions, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Bharat Dynamics, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Welspun Corp, Yatra Online, La Opala Rg, Marksans Pharma, Mold-Tek Packaging, BF Utilities, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, etc.
Securities in F&O ban: Aditya Birla Fashion, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone idea.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Tata Steel declined 64.13% to Rs 611.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1704.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 58445.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62238.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Cummins India rose 54.44% to Rs 538.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 348.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.73% to Rs 2271.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1897.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Bata India declined 3.00% to Rs 63.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 797.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 778.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of SJVN rose 254.91% to Rs 61.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 482.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 503.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
ICICI Bank: The S&P Global Ratings has affirmed ICICI Bank's rating and revised its outlook to BBB-/positive/A-3 from BBB-/Stable/A-3. The bank's stand-alone credit profile was revised upwards from BBB to BBB+.
State Bank of India: S&P Global Ratings has revised the outlook of the bank from stable to positive.
ONGC: S&P Global rating changed the outlook from stable to positive. The company has stronger standalone credit profiles.
Ramco Systems: RAMS Solutions announces the expansion of its strategic partnership with the company. Edelweiss Financial Services: The Reserve Bank of India has stopped Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co., the subsidiary of the company, from acquiring any stressed assets, according to a supervisory action notification.
SJVN has signed a pact with Indian Oil for JV in renewable, new tech projects.
Avantel gets a Rs 110 crore order for the supply of SATCOM equipment from the Defence Ministry.
Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 300 crore in its arm, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, on a rights basis.
RVNL gets an order worth Rs 38 crore for signalling work.
IndiaMART InterMESH has entered into an agreement to acquire 10% of the share capital of Baldor Technologies.
CESC: A fire incident occurred at the company's West Bengal plant owned by Haldia Energy Operations at Unit 1 of the West Bengal plant, which was partially disrupted.
