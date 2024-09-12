Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airtel Business signs agreement with Sparkle

Airtel Business signs agreement with Sparkle

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
For additional capacity on the Blue?]Raman Submarine Cable Systems
Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel (Airtel), signed an agreement with Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and a top global operator, for additional capacity on a diversified low latency route between Asia and Europe.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Under the agreement, Airtel will take capacity from Sparkle on the Blue]Raman Submarine Cable Systems, which will connect India to Italy.
With this additional capacity, Airtel will further diversify its global network across multiple international submarine cable systems to serve the growing demand for data services in India and neighbouring countries. The two companies will also work together on the development of new business opportunities and projects in the Indian sub]continent, leveraging their respective cable infrastructures.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Airtel expands network capacity with Blue-Raman submarine cable: What is it

Airtel expands network capacity with Blue-Raman submarine cable: What is it

Sitaram Yechury, Sitaram, Yechury

Sad to learn about demise of 'committed ideologue' Yechury: President Murmu

inflation, retail inflation, food insecurity

LIVE: Retail inflation marginally rises to 3.65% in August, shows govt data

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

RG Kar case: 30-member team of junior docs to attend meeting with CM Mamata

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India, Check features, engine, and more

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon