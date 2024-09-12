Airtel Business signs agreement with Sparkle

For additional capacity on the Blue?]Raman Submarine Cable Systems

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel (Airtel), signed an agreement with Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and a top global operator, for additional capacity on a diversified low latency route between Asia and Europe.

Under the agreement, Airtel will take capacity from Sparkle on the Blue]Raman Submarine Cable Systems, which will connect India to Italy.

With this additional capacity, Airtel will further diversify its global network across multiple international submarine cable systems to serve the growing demand for data services in India and neighbouring countries. The two companies will also work together on the development of new business opportunities and projects in the Indian sub]continent, leveraging their respective cable infrastructures.