Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nippon India Mutual Fund launches Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund

Nippon India Mutual Fund launches Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Nippon India Mutual Fund announced on 11 September 2024 the launch of 'Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund', an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index.
The fund is a passively managed index fund which will employ an investment approach designed to track the performance of Nifty 500 Momentum 50 TRI. The fund is designed to provide investors with a diversified and efficient way to participate in the Indian equity market by investing in the underlying securities of the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index in the same proportion. The fund seeks to capitalize on the performance of stocks that have exhibited relatively strong momentum in the recent past.
 
The NFO opens on 11 September 2024, and closes on 25 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

tata steel

Tata Steel signs £500 million grant funding pact with UK govt; stock up 3%

cyber crime, cyber commandos

India launches online 'suspect registry', 1.4 mn listed for financial fraud

Stock market, BSE, NSE, Union Budget, Budget 2024

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tests 25k; Metal, Health, Consumer, Pharma gain

Seven & i, Japan, Investment, M&A

Couche-Tard considers raising offer price for Seven & i after buyout talks

equity trading volumes, share market

Engineers India shares climb over 3% after order book touches Rs 11,350 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon